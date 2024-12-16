Jeanne A. Hassing, 73, St. Cloud

May 13, 1951 - December 16, 2024

attachment-Jeanne Hassing loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Jeanne A. Hassing, age 73, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in the spring. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Jeanne was born May 13, 1951 in Starbuck to Odell and Bernice (VanderWeyst) Goulet. She married Lawernce Hassing on August 10, 1973 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and lived most of her life in the Sauk Rapids area. Jeanne had a great love for life, family, friends and pets and she loved a good party!

Jeanne is survived by her siblings, Karen (Vernon) Reinert of Sauk Rapids, Dorothy Zenner of Osakis, Nancy (Jim) Goedker of Sauk Rapids, Barbara (Bob) Hope of Oakdale, Tony Goulet of South Dakota, Stephen (Rosemary) Goulet of Sauk Rapids, Doug (Chris) Goulet of Colorado, Raymond (Connie) Goulet of Foley, Janelle Goulet of Sauk Rapids, Laurie (Gary) Delaye of Westville, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence; brother, Timothy; sister, Joanne Kiffmeyer and brothers-in-law, Larry Zenner and Kenny Kiffmeyer.

Thank you to Edenbrook of St. Cloud for the wonderful care provided to Jeanne.