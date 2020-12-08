Jeanette R. Theisen, 93, Sauk Rapids and formerly of St. Cloud

March 15, 1927 - December 6, 2020

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Jeanette Theisen age 93 of Sauk Rapids and formerly of St. Cloud who died Sunday at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. The Rev. David Strohschein will officiate and burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Cold Spring. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jeanette was born March 15, 1927 in St. Cloud to William H. & Marie (Boethin) Moll. She married Ervin J. Theisen on July 29, 1950 at Holy Angels Rectory in St. Cloud. Jeanette worked for over 40 years at the St. Cloud Library and the Great River Regional Library. She is a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

Survivors include her daughter, Jean (Dean) Loeck of Apple Valley; sons in law, Don Walz of St. Cloud; Ralph Huls of Lake Crystal; 4 grandchildren, Ryan Loeck, Megan Nagel, Nicholas Huls, and Brianna Huls, 7 great grandchildren, Jemma Huls, Lilian Huls, Owen Huls, Natalie Loeck, Samuel Loeck, Avery Nagel and Kennedy Nagel.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ervin in 1997, daughters, Julie Walz, Lori Huls, sisters, Adeline (Elfield) Madson, Ardelle (Howard) Dolan, and Viola Moll.