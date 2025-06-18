Jeanette M. Hannig, 88, Sartell

July 10, 1936 - June 16, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Jeanette M. Hannig, age 88, of Sartell, who passed away on Monday, June 16, 2025 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell. Burial of the urn will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Jeanette was born on July 10, 1936 to William and Mary (Egan) Rooney in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1954 and then attended the St. Cloud School Nursing. After her graduation, she enlisted in the United States Air Force and honorably served her country as a Medic from 1955 until 1958. She was united in marriage to Richard J. Hannig on January 31, 1959 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was a longtime member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, current member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the Christian Women and the Elder Network.

Jeanette was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed spending time, sharing a laugh or a cup of coffee with her family and friends. She enjoyed reading on quiet afternoons with her husband and staying active by walking with the Silver Sneakers or doing Zumba. A devout Catholic, Jeanette faithfully attended daily mass and will be remembered for passing out her little prayer intention notes to anyone she met.

She is survived by her children, Mary Williams, Brian (Danita McDowall) and Tom (Corrine); 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren; brother, Harold (Anita) Rooney; sister, Elaine (Roger) Popp; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; son, Mark “Julio”; son-in-law, Mark “Carlos” Williams; brothers, Dennis, Ralph, Ronald, Patrick and Donald Rooney; and sisters, Ione Dukowitz, Irene Lammersen, Marie Rooney, and Luella Rooney.

A special thank you to the phenomenal staff of the Memory Care Unit at Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Jeanette.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Poor Clares Monastery in Sauk Rapids or the Alzheimer’s Association.