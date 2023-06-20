Jean M. Pundsack, 79, Albany

August 5, 1943 - June 16, 2023

attachment-Jean Pundsack loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Seven Dolors Catholic church in Albany for Jean M. Pundsack, age 79, who passed away Friday at Assumption Home surrounded by family. Rev. Edward Vebelun will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Jean was born on August 5, 1943 in St. Cloud to Bill and Valeria (Cremers) Blenker. She was united in marriage to Earl Pundsack on June 24, 1967 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. They went on to raise a beautiful family. Jean worked most of her life as a High School Teacher. She loved to sew, golf, decorate for the holidays and watch NDSU football games. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and keeping the family traditions alive. Above all she cherished the time spent with her family. She was a force and will be dearly missed.

Jean is survived by her husband, Earl of Albany; children, Richard (Kristi) of Minnetrista, Cheri (Daryl) Braham of Perham, and Chad (Michele) of Fargo, ND; sister, Diane (Loren) Schiffler of Avon; and six grandchildren, Willow, Hudson, Gabrielle, Grace, Lily, and Sophie. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol Andvik, and brother, David Blenker.