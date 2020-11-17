Jean L. Klosterman, 88, Cold Spring

January 13, 1932 - November 8, 2020

A saint has left us. Jean Laverne Klosterman of Cold Spring, MN passed away on November 8, 2020 at the age of 88.

Jean received an offer she couldn’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This offer comes with a huge signing bonus, a reunion with friends and family she has not seen in a long time including her husband Harold and son John. Her new mission takes her to Heaven where she will be socializing, singing, playing cards, taking long walks and reading to her heart’s content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed.

Jean is survived by her three sons Mark (Sandy), Paul (Jennine), Scott (Ally) and nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren whom she loved more than anything else in the world . . . except chocolate ice cream. The love, support and devotion she showed as a mom was amazing and unprecedented.

She always put others first – her selflessness was beyond reproach. It was because of this that Jean was a master at saving including clipping coupons, recycling Cool Whip containers and extending the expiration date of any frozen food item by at least three years.

Jean loved to sing and had the voice of an angel. Just ask anyone who was within three pews of her at church. She was a devoted Roman Catholic who spent countless hours singing in the choir. Her favorite songs to sing included the Ave Maria and On Eagle’s Wings.

Maya Angelou once said that people will forget what you said and what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. Jean made everyone feel special and loved. She will live in our hearts, minds, thoughts, prayers and laughs forever.

The family would like to express a special and sincere thanks to the wonderful staff and care providers at the Assumption community and St. Croix Hospice who provided invaluable and loving care to mom. Thank you for your passion, dedication, and patience.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public funeral Mass will not be held. However, a celebration of Jean’s life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Boniface Church music ministries in Cold Spring, MN.

For those of you who would like, the family has set up a website whereby you can submit videos in tribute of Jean. Please go to https://sites.google.com/view/jeanklosterman which provides instructions on how to submit your video.