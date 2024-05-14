Jean H. Krause, 82, Cambridge

June 22, 1941 - May 10, 2024

attachment-Jean Krause loading...

Jean Krause, age 82 of Cambridge, MN, passed away on May 10, 2024, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Joel Severson will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Jean Helen was born to Gerhardt and Dorothy (Roeder) Lucht on June 22, 1941, in Minneapolis. She graduated from Osseo High School in 1959 and lived on the family farm on Stieg Road in Corcoran. Jean married Larry Gordon Krause on September 10, 1966, at St John’s Lutheran Church in Corcoran. They were blessed with their son, Brian in 1972, and one granddaughter, Samantha. After caring for her parents and the family farm, Larry and Jean moved to Browerville where they were caretakers at Sylvan Shores until Larry’s passing in 2010. Jean had a laugh like no one else. Those who have heard it will always remember her caring heart. She was diagnosed with cancer and decided to live life.

Jean is survived by her granddaughter, Samantha Krause of Minneapolis; sister, Joann Goetze of Princeton; and nieces and nephews, Vicki Ratcliff of Amboy, Ricky (Mona) Goetze of Isanti, Gary (Sonya) Goetze of Princeton, and Greg (Kathy) Goetze of Oak Grove.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gerhardt; mother, Dorothy; husband, Larry; and son, Brian.