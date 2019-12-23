Jayme D. Bohm, 60, Sauk Rapids

January 8, 1959 - December 22, 2019

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jayme D. Bohm, age 60, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. David Strohschein will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.

Jayme was born January 8, 1959 in Albert Lea to Vernie & Bernita (Stern) Dahl. She married Arthur “Artie” Bohm on August 7, 1995 in Las Vegas, NV. She grew up in Albert Lea, moved to Coon Rapids, then to Austin, and to St. Cloud in 1995. Jayme worked as a Quality Control Supervisor for Hormel Foods. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Jayme enjoyed NASCAR, camping, rock & roll music, sun bathing, fishing, traveling, art work, the Price is Right TV show, and dogs at the Humane Society. She also enjoyed helping special needs children and was a PARA. Jayme was a talkative, loving, and caring woman.

Jayme is survived by her husband, Arthur “Artie” of St. Cloud; sons, Ryan (Stevie) of Sauk Rapids and Randy (Laura) of St. Cloud; mother, Bernita Dahl of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Emily, Chase, Grace, and Owen; sisters and brother, Cindy (Steve) Larson of Coon Rapids, Karen (Dave) Steinke of Blaine, and Vernie (Heather) Dahl, III of St. Cloud; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard (Cindy) Bohm of Centerville; and many nieces and nephews. Jayme was preceded in death by her father.

Memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society.