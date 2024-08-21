Live Local Music Taking Over Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You will find a plethora of live music in downtown St. Cloud over the next several days.

Get our free mobile app

The 7th annual Common Roots Festival kicks off Wednesday with a live band at Beaver Island Brewing Company. There's also live music on Thursday night at Olde Brick House. Then, over 100 musicians on 10 stages will take over several bars and restaurants both Friday and Saturday.

Spokesman Casey Lundy says the event is meant to showcase central Minnesota artists with at least 80 percent of their songs being original music.

Try to keep the music as much as we can in central Minnesota. The idea is to make sure the musicians get paid and to highlight local Minnesota music.

Lundy says they will also have a student stage and a bizarre outside on Saturday on St. Germain Street.

You can buy a Common Roots button for $15 or a button and t-shirt for $30 with the proceeds going to help pay the artists and the sound people as well as help pay for the festival's expenses.

In downtown St. Cloud there is also an Art Crawl at several locations on Friday night, and a Craft Cocktail Crawl at several locations on Saturday night.

READ RELATED ARTICLES