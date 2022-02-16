Janet T. “Jan” Fruth, 83, formerly of St. Augusta

June 21, 1938 - February 15, 2022

attachment-Jan Fruth loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Janet T. “Jan” Fruth, age 83, formerly of St. Augusta who passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Eberhard Schefers will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Parish Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the parish Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the St. Mary Help of Christian Parish Center in St. Augusta. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jan was born on June 21, 1938 in St. Augusta to Gilbert and Dorothy (Lieser) Winter. She married Eugene A. Fruth on August 19, 1958 in St. Augusta. Jan was a school bus driver for Voigt’s and later Spanier’s for almost 30 years. She was employed by Professional Galleries in St. Augusta for many years. Jan was a member of the St. Augusta Blizzard Busters snowmobile club, the St. Augusta American Legion Post #621 Auxiliary, St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Christian Women, and Nocturnal Adoration.

Jan enjoyed softball, snowmobiling, quilting all in her younger years. She also liked playing cards, going to breakfast with friends, and garage sales.

She is survived by her loving husband; children, Randy (Shelly) of Luxemburg, Duane (Cheryl) of Pearl Lake, Diane (Kevin) Thole of Luxemburg, Sandra (Joseph) Harren of Luxemburg, Curtis (Shelly) of Rice, Julie (Eb) Fuchs of Albany, 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Marion Koshiol of St. Cloud, Bob of Luxemburg, and Patty Voigt of Clearwater; and many nieces and nephews.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Virgil, Allen, Mildred Albers; and granddaughter Samantha Fruth in 2005.