Janet J. Krehbiel, 94, Sartell

May 13, 1928 - September 27, 2022

Janet was born on May 13, 1928, in New Brunswick, NJ to Thomas Guytano and Livia Lucille (Lattanzio) Napolitano. She married David Mack Krehbiel on May 9, 1945. Janet was a proud Navy military wife. She owned her own floral shop for a few years while the couple made their home in California. Janet was also a homemaker, as the family moved numerous times due to David’s service. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Janet was very artistic and loved to paint, crafting, and arrange flowers. She was feisty, fun and loved to entertain and cook food to share around the holidays. Janet liked to volunteer her time in her community, and she belonged to many clubs over the years, as she was very social. She was most proud of her family; and even though she is gone from our sight, she’ll remain forever in our hearts.

Survivors include her sons, Thom (Helene) of St. Michael, Ron of Carson City, NV, and James (Gail) of Camarillo, CA; daughter-in-law, Marilyn of Sartell; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David in 2008; son, John in 2020; three infant daughters; sister, Suzanne Wyler; and brother, Donald Napolitano.