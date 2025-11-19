May 9, 1943 - November 18, 2025

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

Jan Spiczka, age 82 of Foley, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 18, 2025 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 22, 2025 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langagar will officiate, and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, November 21st at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 4:30 PM Friday evening. Visitation will continue from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Janice Darlene Spiczka was born May 9, 1943 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Roy and Loretta (Jaeckels) Herbst. She married William (Bill) Spiczka on June 4, 1963 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. The couple lived in various places, including an exciting 6 years in Puerto Rico where they made some very special friends. They returned to the Foley area in 1976 where they farmed together. Jan trained and worked as a CNA and before retiring worked as a Paraprofessional, the first of its kind for Foley High School in the District. Jan loved gardening, praying the Rosary and was a devout Catholic. She will be remembered for her baking and cooking, especially sweet rolls, baked beans and her pies which she entered in the state fair competition. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren. She was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers for over 50 years.

She is survived by her husband, Bill, Foley and children: Doug (Cindy), St. Cloud; Kim Spiczka, Fargo, ND; Jen (Jesse) Kipka, Foley; Jill (Ryan) Ross, Greenfield, MN, 10 grandchildren: Tyler (Kalina), Tasha (Chris), Marcus, Olivia, Madison, Brody, Parker, Gavin, Sydney and Avery and 7 great-grandchildren: Henley, Riggs, McCoy, Stetson, Brooklynn, Addison and Conrad as well as brothers and sister: Jimmy, Monticello; Jeanette Rahm, Milaca; LeRoy (Cathy), Foley; David (Kitty), St. Cloud; Ron (Marie), Foley; Duane (Bette), St. Cloud and a brother-in-law, Mac Udermann. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Lori Spiczka, siblings: Richard Herbst; Lenore Udermann; Betty Janson, brother-in-laws Denis Rahm and Bert Janson, and sister-in-laws, Jane Herbst and Maurine Herbst.