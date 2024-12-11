James W. Kingston, 92, Long Prairie

June 12, 1932 - December 8, 2024

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 13, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for James Kingston, 92, who passed away on December 8, 2024 at Central Todd County Care Center in Clarissa. Visitation will be Thursday, December 12 from 4-7 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Friday. Burial will be at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Long Prairie.

James Walter Kingston was born on June 12, 1932 to Walter and Sophia (Helmstetter) Kingston in Rose City, MN. He was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Oak Hill, on August 7th 1932. He was confirmed July 29, 1945 by pastor R. H. Brockop. His verse was Revelation 2:10. James attended country school for 8 years. He graduated from Osakis High School in 1950. He served in the Army in 1953-1954 for 14 months in Korea as a Combat Engineer. He came home as a Corporal.

He was married to Elaine J. Sutton on April 21, 1956 at the United Methodist Church in Clarissa. They lived in Long Prairie all their married life. God blessed them with a daughter Sandra and a son Roger. James worked at Clotho Creamery, Hart Press and Banta where he was a printer and scheduler for almost 40 years.

James was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church where he taught Sunday School, Confirmation and was a faithful member of the men’s club. He was an ACT Counselor and held offices as a Church Elder and Trustee.

Spending time at the cabin on Lake Osakis gave him great joy. He enjoyed coaching hockey, bike riding, golfing, bowling, skating, cross country skiing, fishing and walking. Most of all James was a people person. He loved to talk and tell jokes. He shared care and concern for people, which at times, with his infectious smile, was through gentle teasing.

James is survived by his wife Elaine; daughter Sandra (Mark) Johnson of Clarissa; son Roger Kingston of Long Prairie; grandson, Chance Johnson of Long Prairie; brother, Ronald Kingston of Long Prairie and sister-in-law, Thea Sutton of Aberdeen, MD.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margorie Olson; brother, Gerald Kingston and sisters-in-law Connie Kingston, Carol Kingston and Darlene Chase; brothers-in-law, Jewel Olson, Norman Chase, George, Harold, Donald, Duane and Dwight Sutton.