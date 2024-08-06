James R. Dingmann, 58, St. Cloud

December 29, 1965 - August 2, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday. August 8, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for James R. Dingmann, 58 who passed away Friday, August 2, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Willams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to service at the church on Thursday. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be at Sacred Heart Mausoleum.

James was born December 29, 1965 in St. Cloud to Linus and Janette (Schreifels) Dingmann. He was raised in Cold Spring and lived in the St. Cloud area most of his adult life. James married Brenda Nierengarten on May 20, 1995 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He loved working as an Estimator for Country Lumber in Becker. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. James enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and photography. He loved riding his Harley Davidson to many different destinations. James was a talented woodworker and very knowledgeable about construction and all it entails. He was ambitious, loyal, a perfectionist and had high morals. James loved fiercely and his friends and family, especially his granddaughter, Lena were everything to him.

James is survived by his wife, Brenda of St. Cloud; daughters, Jennifer (Raul) Garza, III of Faribault, Mikaela Dingmann of St. Cloud; granddaughter, Lena James Garza; brothers, Michael Dingmann, Thomas (Raissa) Dingmann, John (Lynda) Dingmann; sisters, Susan Dingmann, Lisa (Craig) Hirman, Michelle (Craig) Johnson; mother-in-law, Marge Nierengarten of Sauk Rapids and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, James Nierengarten and best friend, Jim Minnerath.