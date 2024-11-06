James P. O’Keefe Jr., 79, Sartell

February 18, 1945 - November 4, 2024

James O’Keefe Jr., a devoted family man and skilled electrician, passed away peacefully at home on November 4, 2024, with his beloved wife, Marian, by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on November 9, 2024, with visitation one hour prior at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, MN, officiated by Fr. Ron Weyrens. Internment will take place immediately following the mass at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery.

Born on February 18, 1945, to Dr. James and Margaret (Schatz) O’Keefe, James was the oldest of eight children. He married Marian Green in 1981. Marian meant the world to him, and their bond was a testament to the love they shared throughout their 43 years together. Together they raised two sons, Robert and David. Known for his mechanical skills and sense of humor, James took great pride in his work and family. James was deeply committed to ensuring his children received a strong education and he consistently taught them valuable life skills, holding them to a high standard. He cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren and his dedication to their upbringing was a testament to his values and love for his family.

James is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marian; sons, Robert (Katie) and David (Julie); siblings, Ann Spohn, Frank, Mark, Thomas, Kevin, and Margaret Wagner; and grandchildren, Leo, Liam, and Ryan. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Peter.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to honor James's legacy by supporting Catholic Charities, reflecting his lifelong commitment to helping others.