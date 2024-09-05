James P. “Jim” Honer, 67, St. Stephen

January 21, 1957 - September 1, 2024

attachment-James Honer loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen for James P. Honer, age 67. Jim passed away at his home in St. Stephen on Sunday, September 1, 2024. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Placement of the urn will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday and after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, both at the parish hall in St. Stephen. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jim was born on January 21, 1957 in St. Cloud to Peter and Shirley (Buersken) Honer. He graduated from Apollo High School, graduating in 1975. Throughout his youth Jim found his love in music playing the concertina.

Jim married Joyce Mensinger on January 3, 1981 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Together they raised their four girls. Jim spent 35 dedicated years at Park Industries, retiring as an Installation Coordinator in 2021. In addition to camping, traveling, & walks in the woods, he also enjoyed hunting & fishing with his brothers & nephews, and running his vehicles into the ground.

Music continued to be a significant joy throughout his life. He loved playing old-time and country tunes. Including contributing his talents to nursing homes throughout the area. Most of all, Jim took immense pride in caring for his family, who were the center of his world.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughters, Andrea (Kris) Bragelman of Rice, Katie (Looe) Baker of Edina, Nikki (Eric Janssen) of Cambridge, Krista James of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Emma, Amyiah, Harper, Looe Jr., Savannah, Brandt James, Olivia James; siblings, Ruth Ostendorf of St. Cloud, Linda Ketola of Belgrade, Mark Honer (Linda Harris) of St. Stephen, Sandra (Scott) Rosenberger of St. Cloud, Sheryl (Brian) Czech of Bowlus, Sharon (Richard) Carlson of Topeka, Kansas, Ronald (Ellen) Cherne of Brainerd, LeRoy (Patty) Cherne of St. Joseph, Mary Lou (David) Smith of Andover, Lloyd (Linda) Cherne of Pierz, John (Bernadine) Cherne of St. Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Celestine; step-mother, Leora; sister, Colleen; and brother-in-law, Jeff Ketola.

Jim’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who shared their musical talents with him over the years.