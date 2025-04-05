James (Jim) R. Page, 78, St. Cloud

March 14, 1947 - April 2, 2025

Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for James R. Page, 78, of St. Cloud who passed away Wednesday, April 2, at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Interment will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. A Gathering of friends and family will be Monday, April 14 from 4-8PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and an hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday morning in St. Cloud.

James was born March 14, 1947 in Fergus Falls to Alfred and Ruby (Morrison) Page. He married Rita Thorpe on June 27, 1970 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stanley, WI. He was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church and a member of the Lions Club for over 50 years. He owned and operated St. Clair’s Menswear in the Crossroads Center, St. Cloud for 17 years. Prior to that he worked for St. Clair’s in Marshalltown, IA and Marshfield, WI. He finished out his career at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes.

James is survived by his wife Rita of St. Cloud, sons Phillip (Kari) of St. Anthony and Aaron (Erin) of Eden Prairie; grandchildren Alex, Ian, Ruby and Henry Page; sister Ruth Buss of Horseshoe Bay, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.