James “Jim” J. Goffin, 62, Rice

February 12, 1958 - June 7, 2020

Celebration of Life will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for James “Jim” J. Goffin, age 62, who passed away Sunday at his home. There will be a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Jim was born February 12, 1958 in Richfield to Francis & Geraldine (Nohner) Goffin. He grew up in Richfield and Melrose and lived in Corcoran for 15 years before moving to the St. Cloud area. Jim spent 15 years married to Dawn Schwartz and had two children, Mallory and Natalie. They later divorced. He then was united in marriage to Karen Gudridge on April 8, 2016 in St. Cloud. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time on Big Birch Lake in Melrose, fishing, hunting, motorcycling, and snowmobiling. He was a generous and social man who was always willing to help anyone. Most importantly, he was very proud of his two daughters and loved spending time with his dog, Remi.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Gudrige of Rice; children, Mallory Goffin of Buffalo, Natalie Goffin (Dacoda Wolff) of Buffalo, Roxanne (David) Speight of Maryland, Randi Ziebarth (Kris White) of Texas and David Ziebarth of Oklahoma; sister, Mary (Scott) Hoffman of Buyck and brother, Paul (Lisa) Goffin of Brooklyn Center; five grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and four grand pups, Libby, Stella, Mac, and Frank. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.