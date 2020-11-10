James “Jim” J. Anderson, 94, Sauk Rapids

March 17, 1926 - November 6, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for James “Jim” J. Anderson, age 94, who passed away Friday at his home surrounded by his family. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

James John Anderson was born March 17, 1926 in Sauk Rapids to John & Mary (Eizenhoefer) Anderson. He served our country in the U.S. Army during WW II. Jim married Irene Gohman on June 14, 1949 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. He worked as a mechanic for Gilleland Chevrolet for 45 years, retiring in 1991. Jim was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992, and Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254. He enjoyed repairing and fixing cars, gardening, bird watching, playing the lottery and card games, and building birdhouses. He enjoyed going to Little Birch Lake with family and long weekend trips to Duluth. Jim was a faith-filled, patient, knowledgeable, hard-working, strong man, who was a proud American. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his daughters, Rosemary (Kevin) Dyer of Sauk Rapids, Virginia (Allan) Stay of Foley, Carolyn (Jim) Sis of Bellevue, NE, and Jennifer (Dale) McLaird of Sauk Rapids; daughter in law, Shelly Anderson of Becker; sister, Jeanette Kaufman of Waite Park; 22 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life, Irene on April 25, 2002; daughter, Suzanne Stay; sons, David and LeeRoy; and brothers, LeRoy, Floyd, Lloyd, John, Tom, and Ray.