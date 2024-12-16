James “Jim” Foy, 84, St. Cloud

January 7, 1940 - December 13, 2024

Jim Foy, a vibrant soul whose warmth and charm could light up any room, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2024, at the age of 84. Born on January 7, 1940, in Emmestburg, Iowa, to Gerald and Marj Foy, Jim lived a life rich with love, laughter, and connection.

Jim served in the United States Army at Fort Collins, Colorado, where fate introduced him to Mary, his devoted wife of over 50 years. Together, they created a family filled with love, raising five children: Mickie, Teri, Karen, Jerry (Brenda) and Kelly (Rebecca). Jim was a proud and loving grandfather to six grandchildren: Payton, Nolan, Calvin, Conner, Emma, and Evan, all of whom brought him immense pride and joy.

While attending St. Cloud State University, Jim and Mary settled in St. Cloud, Minnesota, where he began his career in sales, which was a natural fit for his gregarious personality. Jim thrived on meeting new people and forging meaningful connections. He had a gift for turning strangers into lifelong friends, always eager to strike up a conversation and share a laugh.

Outside of his professional life, Jim enjoyed spending time outdoors with friends and family. He took pleasure in hunting and fishing, but mostly in the camaraderie of those who joined him. He was also an avid reader. Jim’s zest for life was evident in his storytelling, creating laughter and lasting memories for everyone who shared in his company.

Jim’s outgoing spirit and genuine kindness extended beyond his family. He shared a special bond with close family friends, Tom Prill and Cindy Blattner, whose steadfast friendship and caregiving brought him comfort, joy, and unwavering support, especially in his later years. Their love and dedication were a testament to the profound relationships Jim cultivated throughout his life.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date to be announced, preceding inurnment at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.

Jim is also survived by his siblings Tom (Carol), Mike (Jane), Kitty (Charlie), and John (Susan). Jim’s legacy of love, laughter, and friendship lives on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.