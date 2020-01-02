James “Jim” Eisenschenk, 83, Cold Spring

May 14, 1936 – January 1, 2020

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. John’s Abbey and University Church in Collegeville, MN for James “Jim” Eisenschenk, age 83, who died Wednesday at his home. Entombment will be in the Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9th at St. John the Baptist Parish Center on Fruit Farm Road in Collegeville. Visitation will continue Friday at 9:00 a.m. at the church.

Jim was born in Collegeville to Joseph and Theresa (Willenbring) Eisenschenk. He married Dorothy Haffner on August 11, 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park, MN. He served in the U.S. Army on active duty from 1954-1956 and U. S. Army Reserve. His last unit was the 409th Infantry in Paynesville, MN. He was discharged in 1979. He owned Jim Eisenschenk Construction until his retirement in 2004 and was an avid lover of photography and nature. Jim was an AA member for 46 years and a member of the Cold Spring American Legion.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; children, Bruce (Gabby) Eisenschenk, Philip (Lori Pagel), Gail (Roger) Buermann, Linda (Ed Balog) Eisenschenk, Douglas (Kim), Debra (Lynn) Loeffler; siblings, Arnie (Merena), Leon (Donna), Coletta Boeckmann, Marcella Boeckmann, Rosie (Jerry) Schindler, Kathleen (Dave) Kremers, Theresa Schrode, Carol Schindler; sister-in-law, Alyce Eisenschenk; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Theresa (Willenbring) Eisenschenk; siblings, Maurice, Maryann, Elvira, Dennis, and Jerry.