James “Jim” A. Rausch, 63, Eagan

September 24, 1961 – May 10, 2025

attachment-James Rausch loading...

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud for James A. “Jim” Rausch, age 63, of Eagan, who passed away on Saturday, May 10, at the Mayo Clinic, Methodist Campus in Rochester. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment of the urn will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the Church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jim was born on September 24, 1961 in Minneapolis Minnesota to Leander and Doris (Linz) Rausch. He was a proud member of the Boy Scouts, earning his way through Cub Scouts, Webelos, and Boy Scouts. Jim graduated from Apollo High School in 1980 and then went on to serve in the United States National Guard. He married Valerie Erdmann on April 19, 1997 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Jim worked for Bremer Bank for many years, most recently as an ACH Specialist.

Jim and Val enjoyed traveling, mainly Europe, Venice being his favorite. Jim also loved listening to all kinds of music and salsa dancing.

He is survived by his wife, Val of Eagan; siblings, Joel (Kathleen) of Brooklyn Park; Julie (John) Grundhoefer of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Wendy of Dassel; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jeff in 2022.