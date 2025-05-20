James “James” J. Ligeros, 96, St. Cloud

January 24, 1929 - May 19, 2025

Memorial services celebrating the life of James J. Ligeros, 96, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Jim passed away peacefully, with family by his side on Monday, May 19, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Entombment of the urn will take place in Assumption Cemetery Columbarium.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday both at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jim was born on January 24, 1929 in St. Cloud to John and Ida (Evenson) Ligeros. He graduated from Tech High School. Jim proudly served in the US Army. He returned to St. Cloud and married Elaine R. Alvord on December 27, 1958 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Jim was employed at Electrolux for many years, retiring in 1994.

Jim enjoyed sports and was an exceptional athlete in his earlier years. He also enjoyed wood carving, planting flowers, fishing, spending time with family, traveling, and trips to the casino. He will be remembered for his quick wit, singing and love of a good fish fry.

He is survived by his children, Susan (Vern) Schmitt of St. Cloud, Tony (Jodi) of St. Cloud and Greg of St. Cloud; three grandchildren, Kimberly (Lee) Fahy, Sarah

(Kenny) Tran and Cathy Schmitt; four great grandchildren, Liam, Matthew and Bridget Fahy and Luca Tran; and sister, Jeanne Peruzzi.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine (2015); son, Barry (2011); and siblings, Helen Herman, Irene Kaukinen, Marie Masters, Bob Ligeros.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for their exceptional care. Also to the nursing staff with Senior Home Health Care, especially to Sam and Wendy, for their loving care.