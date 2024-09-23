James Howard Meichsner, 90, Sauk Rapids

March 1, 1934 - September 20, 2024

Rev. James Howard Meichsner, was born March 1, 1934, Wadena, MN, son of Rev. Ernest and Josephine Meichsner. He died September 20, 2024. He was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church, Deer Creek, MN, and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Holloway, MN. Rev. Meichsner attended rural elementary school in Swift County, MN; high school (1952) and college at Concordia College, St. Paul, MN 1954; Concordia Theological Seminary, Springfield, IL graduating in 1958 was ordained by his father on June 29, 1958 in Auburn, IL, then awarded Bachelor of Theology 1972. In 1986 earned Masters of Divinity from Concordia Theological Seminary, FT Wayne, IN. He served parishes at Auburn, IL, Elk City, Weatherford, and Clinton Sherman AFB, OK, Benson and Danvers, Sauk Rapids, Fisher and Euclid, MN, and Manitouwadge, Ontario was well as many vacancies throughout the years.

In High School he played football, basketball, and baseball. His love of sports stayed with him his whole life. His football years had him as a left end and defense, was co-captain and made the All-Conference team as a senior. Injuries were a broken rib, broken nose, and concussion. Basketball he played forward, averaged 10-12 points a game, and made the winning free throws in the conference playoff game. Baseball position was first or second base, batting average .350, went 12-0 record in his senior year and even beat the Concordia college team to top off the season.

He married his college sweetheart, Muriel Della Kloehn, on August 11, 1957. Included with all the congregations and 6 children over the years, she was a true supportive partner sharing home and church responsibilities. Also shared a love of travel that took them to Europe 3 times, Holy Land, China, and various domestic trips.

As a father, he was always present, supportive, and never missed a game, recital, or activity. He taught his children to fish, hunt, shoot a gun, water ski, snowmobile, camp, travel, and how to hit your head on things. But most importantly, lived an example of a Christian life and marriage. We also watched him so often help others and be a service to many.

He wrote every sermon in a way that if you were to walk off the street and hear only one in your life, you would know the way to heaven. In 38 years of full-time congregational service he used the same liturgy, no trendy new stuff, and he was known for long prayers. At one time he talked generally of how he saw each of his congregations and how they should be treated. He said, “they are your flock, just love ‘em.”

He served the church as: chairman district stewardship comm. 1972-1981 and circuit councilor 1983. Retired in Fisher, MN, from full-time Parish service in 1996 to Sauk Rapids, MN.

In “retirement” served as area representative of Lutheran Heritage Foundation, Macomb, MI for 10 years, and Confessional Lutheran Educational Foundation (CLEF), Minneapolis Minnesota, for 6 years where he enjoyed working with Rev. John Fehrmann very much. Also published in 2 issues of Portals of Prayer (Jan. 2009., June 2015) and contributed to book of devotions “A Year in the New Testament” 2010. Member on board of directors for 6 years at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids, MN.

After traveling to third world countries of South Africa, Madagascar, and Nairobi with CLEF, he appreciated seeing the light of faith in people's eyes and enthusiasm of worship of those who had very little worldly possessions. In a very small way their mission could help them do this, and in contrast, we as blessed Americans have nothing to complain about compared to them.

James was met in heaven by his parents, infant brother Marcus, sister Elizabeth, brothers Hubert and Raymond, and his wife of 60 years Muriel (Kloehn). Survivors: daughters, June Meichsner, Mrs. Charles (Julie) Janson, and Mrs. Eric (Jennifer) Rolloff; sons, James (Jie), Jonathan (Jodi), and Joseph (Heather). Grandchildren: Andrew Janson, Samantha Peterson, Cassandra Janson, Jasmine Cao, Jamie Byers, Jessica, Josie, Alice and Lily Meichsner, Alex and Abby Rolloff. Great-grandchildren: Hudson, Maverick and Oliver Byers, Rum Cao, Emilia Peterson, Chloe Janson, and Scarlett Brugh, and many nieces and nephews.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to CLEF Donate – The Confessional Lutheran Education Foundation (tclef.org)

Funeral will be at Messiah Lutheran Church, Sartell, MN 10 AM Wednesday, September 25, 2024. A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2024 from 5:30 - 7 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, MN and will continue at the church an hour prior to the service. Interment will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Garfield, MN.