James Hennum, 87, Zimmerman

January 20, 1933 - November 20, 2020

James Hennum, 87, of Zimmerman, MN, peacefully passed away at home on November 20, 2020. He was surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, of 61 years, Dolores; children, Lynda (Terry) Hughes, Greg (Denise) Hennum, Lori (Paul) Van Kempen, Nancy (significant other, Steve) Vogel, and Colleen (Tim) Becker; 13 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Signe (Bergstrom) Hennum; brother, Jack; and son-in-law, Scott Weibel.

Private Funeral Services (immediate family only) will be available for viewing on Facebook, by liking and following Freshwater Methodist Church. The Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Baldwin Cemetery, Princeton, with full military honors.