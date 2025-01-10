Inmate in Isanti County Jail Dies

CAMBRIDGE (WJON News) -- An inmate in the Isanti County Jail has died.

The Sherriff's Office says on Thursday at about 6:30 a.m. first responders from the Isanti County Sheriff's Office provided life-saving measures, including the use of an AED, on a person incarcerated in the jail.

The individual was taken to the Cambridge Medical Center where they died.

The incident is still under investigation. The manner and cause of death is being determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

