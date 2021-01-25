Jacob Walter “Jake” Johnson, 79, St. Cloud

May 31, 1941 - January 20, 2021

Jacob Walter “Jake” Johnson passed away January 20th, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital at the age of 79. Jake leaves behind many beloved friends and family members including wife of 57 years, Judith “Judy” (Dyson). Daughter, Jennifer Johnson and partner Barry Penly. Daughter, Janelle Johnson and friend Scott Skallerud. Granddaughter Kelsey (Boucher) Caughey, husband Aaron, and greatgrandchildren, Kooper and Hazel.

A private funeral mass will take place Tuesday, January 26th at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake, MN at 10:30am. The service will be live streamed and available for on-line viewing through Daniel Funeral Home. Livestream available at https://youtu.be/2EZA4y17_i0

Into the next world Jake carries with him his love of family and friends. He also travels with his excitement and passion for boats, his workshop, love of nature, and perfectly manicured lawn. His journey’s end will reunite him with the family waiting for him there. Parents Albert and Belle Johnson, brothers Leslie and Alvin, and sisters Audrey Beehler and Carol Kincaid, and son Joel.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations to Union Gospel Mission, Doctors Without Borders, or the charity dearest your own heart are encouraged.