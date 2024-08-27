Jack Holthaus, 88, St. Martin

November 15, 1935 - August 26, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2024, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Jack Holthaus, age 88, who died Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. The burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2024, at the St. Martin Parish Hall in St. Martin. Visitation will continue from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Friday morning at the St. Martin Parish Hall.

Jack was born in Farming, MN to Herman and Christine (Moser) Holthaus. He married Doris Schmitz on September 7, 1959, in St. Martin Catholic Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a tank driver.

Jack worked in construction, then as a trucker and farmer. Above all things Jack loved his family. He enjoyed the game of baseball and was an avid Twins fan. He played for the Farming Flames, managed for the St. Martin Martins and is in the Farming Baseball Hall of Fame. Jack was a former Commander for the Lake Henry Legion. He was a member of the St. Martin Lions, St. Martin Parish, Catholic United Financial, St. Joseph Society, and Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris; children, Cindy (Jim) Cawson, Rick (Heidi), Lisa (Jerry) Burg; 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; siblings, Betty Dingmann, Don (Mary) Holthaus, Delores Spanier, Denis (Carol) Holthaus, Tom (Clarice) Holthaus; in-laws, Barb Schmitz, Lillian Notch, Don (Luella) Schmitz, Alcuin Schmitz, Flip (Rose) Schmitz; many nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Michael Holthaus; great grandson, Jack Klaphake; brother, Joe; in-laws, Lawrence Dingmann, Delbert Spanier, Lucille (Don) Hart, Walter (Arlene) Schmitz, Ernest Schmitz, Virgina (Aloys, Jr.) Pfannestein, Angeline (Delbert) Gilletzer, Elmer Notch, and Genny Schmitz.