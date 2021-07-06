Ivan Joseph Fiedler, 50, Sartell

September 20, 1970 - July 5, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Ivan Joseph Fiedler, age 50, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Ivan was born September 20, 1970 in St. Cloud to James & Jeanette (Lampert) Fiedler. He graduated from Holdingford High School in 1989 and lived in the St. Cloud area most of his life. Ivan was a farmer and also worked at Pueringer, Fingerhut, and the Fulfillment Center. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church. Ivan enjoyed cribbage, Sudoku, softball, gardening, forestry, planting trees and canning pickles. He was a kind, gentle soul who loved animals. Ivan was a wonderful writer, had a great imagination and sense of humor, always gave himself to others, and was loyal and hardworking.

Survivors include his mother, Jeanette Fiedler of Sartell; fiancé, Bonnie Arch of Rice; daughter, Kayla Schmitt of Arlington; sister and brothers, Judy (Steve) Wunderlich, David (Janice), Jeff, Brian (Lisa), Chad (Kari), Tommy (Barnee), and Terry (Nikki); and nieces and nephews, Jenny, Lisa, Sara, Kayla, Jared, Jason, Matthew, Mariah, Douglas, Austin, Jackie, Alex, Alicia, Brooke, Paige, Makenna and Brynn. Ivan was preceded in death by his father, James.