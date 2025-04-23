It’s Time To Flower Up With The Weekender
According to Templeton in Charlotte's Web, the fair is a veritable smorgasbord after the lights go down, but you can partake of some fair grub during the day at Crossroads Center this weekend.
The Weekender will kick off your fun with the Carnival at Crossroads running from April 24th through May 4th (Star Wars Day). It has fair food favorites and an array of rides for the whole family. Have a pretzel if you are there on Saturday for National Pretzel Day, too.
Speaking of Star Wars Day (May the 4th Be With You, and Revenge of the 5th for those not in the know), Parkwood Cinema will have Star Wars Revenge of the Sith on the big screen again this weekend in celebration of the film's 20th anniversary. In addition to Star Wars, new movies opening this week include The Accountant 2 starring Ben Affleck, and the horror/thriller Until Dawn.
Maybe find a payphone (remember those) on Friday, or just reach out and touch someone on Friday for National Telephone Day. You can support your favorite bookstore on Saturday, which is Independent Book Store Day, or get in some shopping at the East Side Pop Up Shop.
Wrap up your weekend on Sunday by bouncing here and there and everywhere like a Gummi Bear on National Gummi Bear Day. If you know of an event or have one you would like included in The Weekender, email us here.
Bravo Burrito After HoursSt. Cloud
Join an iconic St. Cloud establishment for a 40th Anniversary celebration. Bravo Burrito will open its doors after hours to share stories, memories, music, and, of course, food. They will have music by DJ Soulful Sounder, a complimentary snack buffet, specialty drinks inspired by Bravo’s history, and a photo booth. There is no cost to attend, and the restaurant says everyone is welcome to stop in and share some late-night “Bravo Magic.”
Saturday: 9:00 p.m. - Midnight
Healthy Kids DaySt. Cloud
You can get your kids geared up for fun at this event on Saturday. The St. Cloud YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day will have a variety of activities to encourage healthy kids and families, including a sports sampler, crafts, healthy snacks, rock climbing, face painting, and door prizes. There will also be local businesses on hand to check out, like Barnes & Noble, Blacklight Adventures, and the Boy and Girl Scouts. Healthy Kids Day is free to attend.
Saturday:�� 10:00 a.m. - Noon
Art for AllSt. Cloud
Learn how to make different art projects on Saturday at the St. Cloud Library. Kids and adults alike can take in different activity stations and explore the artistic process. You can discover new skills, art materials, and learn some art games. There will be artists on hand to teach at each activity. The event is being put on by The Tiny School of Art and Design, is open to people of all ages, and is free to attend.
Saturday: 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Craft Beer FestivalMinneapolis
Can’t wait for Flannel Fest at The Ledge to sample some great beers, then get your pour on this Saturday at the Minneapolis Convention Center with the Minnesota Craft Beer Festival. You can explore unique flavors from over 80 breweries featuring over 300 different beers in this featured tasting event. There will be craft cocktails, seltzers, and non-alcoholic beer too. Use the link to check out the festival's webpage for a list of breweries attending and some of the flavors they will have on hand. The cost is $58.25 for general admission and $79.98 for early entry.
Saturday: 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Cars and CavesChanhassen
Car enthusiasts have another fun event kicking off this Saturday. Cars and Caves is returning to the Chanhassen AutoPlex in 2025. Starting this Saturday and running every last Saturday of the month through September, people can take in over 300 vehicles both indoors and outdoors across the 20-acre campus. You can also view inside over 120 customized garage condos, known as “Caves.” The event partners with a different charity each Saturday and has a new theme each week as well. The event and parking are free, and there is food on site from Dog Park Gourmet Hot Dogs and Dandy Lion Coffee. The show goes on rain or shine.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.