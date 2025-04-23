It’s Time To Flower Up With The Weekender

TSM STC TSM STC loading...

According to Templeton in Charlotte's Web, the fair is a veritable smorgasbord after the lights go down, but you can partake of some fair grub during the day at Crossroads Center this weekend.

The Weekender will kick off your fun with the Carnival at Crossroads running from April 24th through May 4th (Star Wars Day). It has fair food favorites and an array of rides for the whole family. Have a pretzel if you are there on Saturday for National Pretzel Day, too.

Speaking of Star Wars Day (May the 4th Be With You, and Revenge of the 5th for those not in the know), Parkwood Cinema will have Star Wars Revenge of the Sith on the big screen again this weekend in celebration of the film's 20th anniversary. In addition to Star Wars, new movies opening this week include The Accountant 2 starring Ben Affleck, and the horror/thriller Until Dawn.

Maybe find a payphone (remember those) on Friday, or just reach out and touch someone on Friday for National Telephone Day. You can support your favorite bookstore on Saturday, which is Independent Book Store Day, or get in some shopping at the East Side Pop Up Shop.

Wrap up your weekend on Sunday by bouncing here and there and everywhere like a Gummi Bear on National Gummi Bear Day. If you know of an event or have one you would like included in The Weekender, email us here.

