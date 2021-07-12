Talent competitions seem to be the way to success these days; and The Minnesota State Fair's 48th Annual Amateur Talent Contest is back this year, and it's time to register for your audition.

I attended an audition back when I was in high school. I can't remember if it was 1984 or 1985, but my wonderful choir teacher Patricia Feit, was an unbelievable pianist, and she and I performed a blues medley of Birth of the Blues and Luck be a Lady, We succeeded and passed the auditions. We were going to perform at the state fair.

On the day of the performance, it was packed. We hit the stage. I was so nervous. I began to sing, and luckily had one of the best performances of my life. At the end of my performance, the State Fair fireworks started going off...so I sang louder.

At the end of the competition, I ended up winning that evening. It was so exciting. The next day I was called to be on a Minneapolis Television talk show, and we got up at 4 in the morning to make it for our performance.

I had to go back for the grand finale competition, and didn't win; but it was an amazing exciting experience that I will never forget.

If you think you've got what it takes to wow the audience and judges at the Minnesota State Fair, sign up for your audition by going to mnstatefair.org. The deadline for registration is 4 pm, on July 28th.

