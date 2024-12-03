It&#8217;s A No Go For Backyard Chickens in St. Cloud

It’s A No Go For Backyard Chickens in St. Cloud

Getty Images

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The idea of allowing St. Cloud residents to have backyard chickens has flown the coop.

The city council held a public hearing on the issue during its meeting Monday night.

After the hearing, the council voted five to one against amending the city's ordinance to allow chickens on a single-family detached property in residential zoning districts.

Council member Mike Conway was the only person who voted for it.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The proposed ordinance would have required an annual permit to keep up to four hens with no roosters. A similar push to allow backyard chickens also failed back in 2014.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America

Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON