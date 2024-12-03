It’s A No Go For Backyard Chickens in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The idea of allowing St. Cloud residents to have backyard chickens has flown the coop.

The city council held a public hearing on the issue during its meeting Monday night.

After the hearing, the council voted five to one against amending the city's ordinance to allow chickens on a single-family detached property in residential zoning districts.

Council member Mike Conway was the only person who voted for it.

The proposed ordinance would have required an annual permit to keep up to four hens with no roosters. A similar push to allow backyard chickens also failed back in 2014.

