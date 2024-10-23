It Will Be An “Odd Future” In St. Paul In 2025

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A hip-hop artist will bring his world tour to Minnesota in support of his latest album next year. Tyler, The Creator will take the Xcel Energy Stage in February for his "CHROMAKOPIA: WORLD TOUR."

His eighth studio album "CHROMAKOPIA" is scheduled to be released on Monday. Tyler, The Creator is known for his hits "Yonkers," "See You Again," and "Earfquake," as well as for creating the hip-hop collective Odd Future.

He is also known for his fashion ventures like Golf Wang, and LeFleur as well as fashion collaborations with Converse and Louis Vuitton. He will be supported on tour by Lil Yachty, and the hip-hop duo Paris Texas. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 1st.

