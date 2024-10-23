It Will Be An “Odd Future” In St. Paul In 2025
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A hip-hop artist will bring his world tour to Minnesota in support of his latest album next year. Tyler, The Creator will take the Xcel Energy Stage in February for his "CHROMAKOPIA: WORLD TOUR."
Get our free mobile app
His eighth studio album "CHROMAKOPIA" is scheduled to be released on Monday. Tyler, The Creator is known for his hits "Yonkers," "See You Again," and "Earfquake," as well as for creating the hip-hop collective Odd Future.
He is also known for his fashion ventures like Golf Wang, and LeFleur as well as fashion collaborations with Converse and Louis Vuitton. He will be supported on tour by Lil Yachty, and the hip-hop duo Paris Texas. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 1st.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring
2024 Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1
The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Harriet Island on July 19th and 20th with a star-studded lineup. Check out all the pictures from the day 1 bands.
Stray Cats At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024
The Ledge continues to bring in fun/mainstream acts and on August 9, 2024, the Stray Cats strutted into town for their Summer Tour 24'. A new band called Midnight Cowgirl opened the show. Here are some pictures from the concert.
Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024
The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.