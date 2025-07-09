Motorcycle Rider Dies After Deer Collision In Isanti County
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider has died after his bike collided with a deer.
The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 11:15 p.m.in Stanford Township.
First responders from the Sheriff's Office and the Zimmerman Fire Department began life-saving measures.
Fifty-eight-year-old William Windhauser of rural Cambridge was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital.
Get our free mobile app
On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office was notified had died due to the extent of his injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Affordable Senior Housing On Pinecone Gets City Council Support
- St. Cloud's Cost Of Living Beats National Average
- St. Joseph Food Shelf Runs Special Drive For Summer Donations
- St. Cloud YMCA Seeks Final Push For Donations
- No Music At Firefest As Organizers Call Off Event
LOOK: How Many of These Classic Summer Toys Do You Remember?
If you grew up in the Wild West of the '60s, '70s, or '80s, summer toys were a lifeline because many of us were locked outside (until the street lights came on). Inside was no place for a kid! Check out these classic summer toys that kept us cool, kept us busy, and always seemed to add a dash of danger.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz