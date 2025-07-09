Motorcycle Rider Dies After Deer Collision In Isanti County

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider has died after his bike collided with a deer.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 11:15 p.m.in Stanford Township.

First responders from the Sheriff's Office and the Zimmerman Fire Department began life-saving measures.

Fifty-eight-year-old William Windhauser of rural Cambridge was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office was notified had died due to the extent of his injuries.

 

