August 5, 1934 - March 25, 2020

Irene Theresa Albrecht, 85 of Paynesville originally of rural Roscoe, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at CentraCare Health of Paynesville, MN. Due to the recent health crisis COVID-19, a Memorial Mass celebrating Irene’s life will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery in Roscoe with Reverend Glenn Krystosek officiating.

Irene was born August 5, 1934 in Munson Township, Stearns County, MN, the daughter of Leo and Gertrude (Hemmesch) Mackendanz. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school all in rural Roscoe. She married Orlin W. (Slim) Albrecht on April 16, 1955, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe. Six children were born to this union. She waitressed and bartended for 30 plus years including being the face at Al’s Tavern in Roscoe.

She loved taking care of all her animals and especially proud of her pigs. She loved spending time with family, playing cards, shaking dice, and fishing. She looked forward every year to dressing up for the Roscoe Fun Day. Known as the “Queen of Roscoe” selling sweet corn every year was also a highlight. She especially looked forward to taking care of her grandchildren or just hanging out with them. When they walked into her home, her face lite up with joy

She was a member of the Paynesville American Legion Post Auxiliary 271 and St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe.

Survivors include her children: Carol (Donald) Kohnen of Roscoe, David “Squirrel” (Joyce) of Paynesville, Margie (Brian) Willemsen of Roscoe, Donald “Chopper” (April) of Roscoe, Mary VanderBeek (Allen Flint) of Roscoe, and Billy (Jennifer) Albrecht of Paynesville; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Charles Mackendanz, Ferdinand Mackendanz, Ione Fuchs, Joyce Holthaus, Janet Mehr, Dorothy Leyendecker and Delores Schwagel other relatives and many friends

In addition to her parents and husband Slim on January 31, 2001, she was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Brenda Kohnen and Candy Willemsen, brother Danny Mackendanz and great grandchild Gabriel Veurink.

Casket bearers will be Donald Kohnen, Jr. Chris Vanderbeek, LuAnn Veurink, Krista Smith, Kim Fette, Heather Albrecht. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Jennifer Vanvleet, Melissa Dierkhising, Susan Sexe, Amanda Mattheisen, and Karla Burg. Cross Bearer will be Ava Albrecht.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.