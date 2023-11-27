Investigators Describe Vehicle Suspected in Deadly Hit and Run
ONAMIA (WJON News) -- The State Patrol and Mille Lacs County authorities want to speak with the driver of a vehicle they believe struck and killed a pedestrian in Onamia.
Deputies say 56-year-old Cathy Donovan was walking her dogs along Highway 169 on November 13th when she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Investigators say they're looking for a dark-colored vehicle with full-width headlights that was traveling northbound near Grand Casino Mille Lacs. There’s a picture on the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Facebook page and a comment suggests it is a Ford EcoSport.
Get our free mobile app
Anyone with information should contact the Minnesota State Patrol.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Minnesota Sheriff Warns Parents About iPhone Update
- Holiday Festivities in St. Joseph for WinterWalk
- Minnesota's Holiday Baking Chronicled in Cookbooks
- State Commission Picks 6 Flag, 5 Seal Designs
- Chain Link Fence Installed Along Highway 10 in St. Cloud
- Country Music's Aaron Tippin Coming to St. Cloud
LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota
Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.
Gallery Credit: Stacker