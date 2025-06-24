Five People Hospitalized After Becker Crash On Highway 25

Five People Hospitalized After Becker Crash On Highway 25

BECKER (WJON News) -- Five people were taken to St. Cloud Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Becker.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Monday at 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and 9th Street Southeast.

The driver of a 2024 Jeep Wrangler, a 16-year-old girl from Eden Prairie, and her two passengers, another 16-year-old girl from Eden Prairie and a 16-year-old girl from St. Louis Park, were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of a 2016 Nissan Rogue, 92-year-old Phillip Terrill of Chisago City, and his passenger, 77-year-old Pamela Terrill of Chisago City, were also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol, Becker Police Department, Becker Fire Department, and CentraCare Ambulance.

 

