Huskies Top UMary, Extend Win Streak

BISMARCK, ND -- The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team notched their second straight win to earn a weekend sweep of the University of Mary on Saturday.

St. Cloud State got on the board first and maintained the lead throughout the opening quarter, outscoring UMary 11-9. In the second, the Huskies outscored the Marauders 16-10 to extend their lead to 27-19 at the break.

UMary clawed their way back in the third, outscoring SCSU 22-15 to close the gap to 42-41. The Huskies finished strong, scoring 25 in the fourth and holding the Marauders to just 14, giving SCSU the win 67-55.

Tori Wortz led all scorers with 21 points, four rebounds, and four steals for St. Cloud. Brehna Evans added 18 points, four rebounds, and five steals, and Katrina Theis finished with 11 points and three rebounds.

The Huskies improve to 4-2 and will look to keep that momentum going as they continue their road trip with a visit to Northern State University on Friday.