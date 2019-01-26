Huskies Fall to Wolves

The St. Cloud State University men’s basketball team lost a close one to Northern State University at home on Friday.

The Huskies got off to a rough start. In the first half, they were outscored by Northern State 44-27. SCSU entered the half with their largest halftime deficit of the season. SCSU turned it around in the second half. They chipped away at the gap throughout the third quarter and in the fourth, they got dangerously close to catching up.

After a 10-2 run, they pulled within 10 with just over six minutes remaining. Northern State pushed their lead back out to 14 points, but the Huskies rallied again. With only one minute left in regulation, SCSU had closed the gap to 75-73. The comeback ended in the final seconds when Northern State scored two free throws and put away the game, 77-73.

Gage Davis led the team with 22 points. Brindley Theisen scored 16 points and Sean Smith and Diamond Onwuka each added 10.

The Huskies fall to 13-6 and 8-5 NSIC. They will be back in action on Saturday when they host Minnesota State University Moorhead. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.