MN Governor Authorizes Emergency Team to Help Florida With Milton

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Monday signed an  Emergency Executive Order authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency assistance to Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene made landfall, Hurricane Milton is rapidly intensifying and expected to overwhelm local emergency response teams.

To manage widespread damage, Florida has requested assistance and support from first responders under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

The Minnesota National Guard is working with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Homeland Security and Emergency Management division to determine mission requirements.

The Minnesota National Guard, St. Louis County Mobile Command Post, and Minnesota All Hazard Incident Management Team are also on-site in North Carolina and South Carolina assisting with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Last week two Minnesota National Guard Helicopters and 11 soldiers based in St. Cloud left for a disaster relief mission in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

