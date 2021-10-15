Hubert N. Kollmann, 76, St. Cloud

November 13, 1944 - October 8, 2021

Hubert “Herb”, “Hub”, Kollmann, age 76, of St. Cloud died on Friday, October 8, 2021 at his home in St. Cloud.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Reverend Bob Harren will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Margaret’s Parish Cemetery in Lake Henry with full military honors. Visitation will begin after 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Hubert was born on November 13, 1944 in St. Martin, MN to John and Loretta (Meyer) Kollmann. He was the 4th child out of 11 and grew up on a dairy farm in St. Martin. Herb attended country school and Paynesville high school. Herb enjoyed a variety of activities. Early on in his life he found a love for music, played guitar and sang in a band. He participated in many jamming sessions with his friends throughout the years.

Hubert also enjoyed the world of aviation. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1962, but his love for aviation continued. He built scale airplanes and often flew over the Kollmann family farm in his home-built airplane checking out Mother Nature’s work of art. He was a loyal member of the St. Cloud Radio Controlled Flying Club for many many years. Hubert took the time to teach many new club members the skill of building and flying radio control airplanes. He entered many RC flying competitions and often was a first-place winner. One of his favorite vacation areas was the Oshkosh flying shows in Wisconsin.

If you didn’t find Hubert at home mowing his immaculate lawn or shining his car you could find him with a cup of coffee and reading a good book at Barnes and Noble. Hubert loved doing his own research and learning of various topics: health, religion, economics, world history and current events. He also had a love for the great outdoors where you would find him riding his bicycle all around St. Cloud and on the bike trails. Hubert also enjoyed his church family at St. Anthony’s Parish where he was an usher on Saturdays.

Hubert is survived by his many brothers and sisters: Marjorie (Stephen) Molstad of Hayward, WI, Raymond (Mary Lou) Kollmann of Baltimore, MD, Mark (Anne Marie) Kollmann of Ham Lake, Fred (Connie Burns) Kollmann of Alexandria, MN, Wally (Mary Lou) Kollmann of Paynesville, Tom (Nancy) Kollmann of Richmond, Alice Kollmann (Dennis St. Peter) of Santa Cruz, CA, and Connie (Bob) Dolan of Winter Springs, FL, son Randy and numerous nieces and nephews.

Hubert is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ervin, sister Inez, niece Amy, and nephew Ray Jr.

Pallbearers will be: Chad, Jeremy, Jim, John, Bryanna and Michelle Kollmann.