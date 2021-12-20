Howard J. Stang, 71, St. Cloud

October 29, 1950 - December 18, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg for Howard J. Stang, age 71 of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his home. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the CHURCH in Luxemburg. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Howard was born October 29, 1950 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Clarence and Matilda (Kraemer) Stang, Sr. He was a 1969 graduate of St. Cloud Technical High School. Howard was united in marriage to Susan L. Willemsen on August 11, 1973. Howard was employed as a Parts Manager at car dealerships in St. Cloud and surrounding area until his retirement in 2012. He served in the Nation Guard. Howard was a member of St. Wendelin’s Parish.

Howard loved hunting, being outdoors on the four-wheeler and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Howard is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan; children, Ryan (Candi), Melissa Timmers, Jennifer (Loc) Nguyen; nine grandchildren, Hunter, Parker, Mattie, Tayla, Cole, Minka, Bianca, Alani, Mayana; sister-in-law, Cheryl Stang; sisters and brothers, Beverly (Floyd) Lehnen, Robert (Jane), Jerry (Marti), Ken (Marlene) and Jeanette (Ron) Greener.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Clarence, Jr. “Butch”.