House Republican Bill Would Close NorthStar Commuter Rail Line

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota House committee will consider a bill on Monday that would shut down the NorthStar Commuter Rail line.

Get our free mobile app

Fluence Media Policitcal Anaylist Blois Olson says transit projects are top of mind for some Republicans

Republicans are really making a play on transit projects including a bill on closing down the Northstar Rail, which is important to some folks in St. Cloud and has been talked about for years. We'll see if they can get the votes to get that off the floor.

Republican state Representative Jon Koznick of Lakeville called NorthStar a

"failed experiment" in commuter transit and said, "it's time to stop wasting 11 million dollars annually on a project that simply doesn't work to reduce congestion or move people."

Metro Transit Graphic Metro Transit Graphic loading...

According to the Metro Transit 2023 Facts sheet, there were 97,264 total Northstar Commuter Rail riders in 2023 for a weekday average of 373 riders.

The Northstar had a 94% on time performance rating in 2023.

The 40-mile commuter rail route between Big Lake and Target Field uses an existing track owned by B-N-S-F Railway.

READ RELATED ARTICLES