Home Destroyed In Sunday Evening Fire

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A fire destroyed a home near Alexandria Sunday night.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 7:00 in La Grand Township near Alexandria.

The Alexandria Fire Department arrived to find the fire had already engulfed the home.

All of the people inside the home were able to get out safely.

It's believed the fire began near the porch and then spread to the rest of the house.

The Alexandria Fire Department was assisted by the Garfield Fire Department.

There is severe damage to the home along with three vehicles.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

The Red Cross is helping the homeowners.

