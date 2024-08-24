Hot Temps This Weekend, Storms Possible Monday

Lemon_tm

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Temperatures are heating up the next few days, alongside a chance for some scattered showers & storms later Saturday evening.

National Weather Service
High temps in the 90s and heat indices above 100 are likely both Sunday & Monday.

The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is about 78 degrees.

National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch that will be in effect for many counties including Sherburne County from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

National Weather Service
So far in August, St. Cloud has officially had 4.13 inches of rain, which is 1.21 inches above normal. For the year to date, we've had 27 inches of precipitation, which is 7 1/2 inches above normal.

National Weather Service
