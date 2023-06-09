Hogs On The Highway in Little Canada

LITTLE CANADA (WJON News) -- Friday morning commuters in the east Twin Cities metro were delayed getting to work due to a crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says they were investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash, involving a semi and trailer (carrying livestock), eastbound 694 to northbound 35E in Little Canada.

A Tweet from the State Patrol includes a picture of several hogs that got out of the semi after it rolled.

There are no injuries to any people.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Commuters were asked to find an alternative route.

