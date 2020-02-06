Hobart “Bud” E. Molin, 99, St. Cloud

April 30, 1920 - February 5, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Hobart “Bud” Molin age 99 who died Wednesday in Anoka. The Rev. Tom Olson will officiate and burial with full military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Saturday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Bud was born April 30, 1920 in Dalbo to Eric & Olive (Ostrom) Molin. He married Mary Ann Thome on August 20, 1945 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. The couple made their home on a farm near Foreston and were blessed with three children. Bud proudly served his country during WWII and the Korean War as he spent 28 years in the National Guard. In 1968, he retired from Bloomington Public School district after 17 years of service as a maintenance engineer. Bud and Mary Ann moved to the St Cloud area in 1984 and have been active as volunteers with the RSVP program assisting fellow Seniors in the community. Bud was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Life member of VFW post 4847 and Sauk Rapids American Legion post 254.

Survivors include his wife Mary Ann, daughters, Cheryl (Randy) Hanson of Coon Rapids; Renee Johnson of New Orleans, LA; grandchildren, Sean (Dawn) Hanson, Matt (Jen) Hanson, Michael (Christiana) Johnson, Chris Johnson, great grandchildren, Spencer, Samual, Kyle, Kamryn, Steffen Hanson, Emeline and Alexander Johnson, brother, Dean (Val) Molin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Timothy, twin sister Helen and brothers, Vallard, Orren and Neil, and son-in-law Warren Johnson.