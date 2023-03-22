Hoax Call Sends Buffalo High School Into Brief Lockdown

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Buffalo High School was in a brief lockdown Wednesday morning.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke says they responded after a potentially threatening call was made to the school.

Budke says initial investigations believe this call to be a hoax, but they continue to follow leads.

School officials say the lockdown was lifted and classes have resumed.

Budke says they will continue to have a police presence at the school through the remainder of the day.

The School District sent this message to families following the incident.

BHM families,

We are writing to inform you that Buffalo High School briefly implemented a soft lockdown this morning due to a potentially threatening phone call made to the school.

Our law enforcement partners have informed us that there have recently been a rash of similar "swatting" calls statewide, and they believe this call is a hoax. However, we take all threats seriously and police are on site to further investigate the situation. This call fits the pattern that has been followed with similar calls made to other schools.

In short, there is no credible threat to students or staff, and the high school has resumed its regular daily schedule. As a show of support for BHS students and staff, additional law enforcement personnel will remain at the school for the remainder of the day.

We will keep you informed if anything changes.

Scott Thielman

Superintendent

BHM Schools

