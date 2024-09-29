Historic Harvest Fest Was Llamazing Fun For All [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Llamas were the star attraction at an annual event this weekend in St. Cloud. The Stearns County History Museum held its 4th Annual Historic Harvest Festival on the grounds outside the museum on Saturday.
In addition to the popular llama petting zoo, there were games, a cake walk, fall-themed selfie stations, crafts, and a scavenger hunt.
People could also sample hot cider, bring home free historic recipes, and take in exhibits inside. The festival took place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and organizers say they expected around 500 people to attend.
