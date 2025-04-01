Hillman Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase Monday

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- A Hillman man is jailed following a high-speed chase Monday afternoon.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says a Minnesota State Trooper initiated a traffic stop just after 2:00 p.m. south of Litchfield. However, authorities say the driver, 20-year-old Hunter Wisch, sped off, and the pursuit was eventually terminated.

Wisch was spotted by a Litchfield police officer, and another pursuit was initiated. The police officer eventually terminated that pursuit due to safety concerns.

A Meeker County sheriff's deputy spotted Wisch's vehicle leaving Litchfield and began another pursuit. The deputy performed a PIT maneuver at the intersection of 260th Street and 650th Avenue. The vehicle entered the ditch, but Wisch was able to drive back out and onto the roadway.

The sheriff's office says Wisch traveled through Darwin at a high rate of speed and entered onto northbound Highway 15.

As Wisch entered Stearns County, another state trooper deployed stop sticks to deflate the tires. A Meeker County deputy then performed another PIT maneuver to end the pursuit.

Wisch was taken into custody without further incident. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, having a revoked license, and fleeing police. He also has pending charges in McLeod County for fleeing police and several gun and drug charges from an incident in Hutchinson last year.

Monday's chase covered more than 30 miles and reached speeds of more than 100-miles-per-hour.

LOOK: TV Locations in Every State

ALSO SEE: 30 Most Decade-Defining Memes