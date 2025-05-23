Highway 55 Bridge Between Kimball and South Haven to Close

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A bridge project in southern Stearns County will create a traffic headache for drivers.

Starting on Monday, June 2nd, the Highway 55 bridge over the Clearwater River will close and prompt a detour around the work zone.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says workers will be resurfacing the concrete deck, replacing the approach panels and joints, and upgrading the bridge railing.

Drivers will detour via Stearns County Road 44 in Kimball to County Road 7 in Fairhaven to Wright County Road 2 in South Haven.

The $860,000 project will close the bridge for two months. The project is scheduled to be completed in early August.

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz